Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 25 April 2024 the United Nations Security Council updated the UN Sanctions List.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Individual

Name: GHAFARI, SANAULLAH

Name (original script): ثناء اللہ غفاری

Title: Dr. Designation: na DOB: a) 28 Oct. 1994 b) 24 May 1990 POB: Mir Bacha Kot District, Kabul Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Dr. Shahab al Muhajir b) Shahab Muhajer c) Shahab Mohajir d) Shahab Mahajar e) Shihab al Muhajir f) Shihab Muhajer g) Shihab Mohajir h) Shihab Mahajar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: [na] Afghanistan number: O1503093, issued on 25 Aug. 2016 in Kabul, Afghanistan (expired on 25 Aug. 2021) National identification no: na Address: a) Afghanistan (2021) b) Kunduz, Afghanistan (previous) Listed on: 21 Dec. 2021 (Amended on 25 April 2024) Other information: Leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan (ISIL - K) (QDe.161). Information Technology Expert. Father’s name: Abdul Jabbar. Grandfather’s name: Abdul Ghaffar. Photo is available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

QDi.431

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.