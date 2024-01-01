A message from the Chief Minister

The Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, has extended his thanks to those who attended the series of Roadshows events which took place across the Island this week.

He said:

‘On behalf of the Council of Ministers, I would like to thank all members of the community who took time out of their evenings to attend the Listening to You Roadshow events this week. The discussions held were not only insightful but also highlighted various perspectives that we, as Government, will consider moving forward.

‘There is much for us to digest, and we are committed to ensuring the concerns and suggestions raised are given due consideration over the coming days, weeks and months as we reflect on the depth and value of the conversations that took place.

‘We have listened, and the feedback gathered will contribute to our ongoing efforts to serve our community and deliver a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island.’

'Thank you.’