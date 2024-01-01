Secure messaging to streamline Social Security services

A new two-way secure messaging platform for Social Security customers has been launched in the latest phase of a project transforming Government’s online services.

Customers will be able to send and receive messages, forms and documents with the Social Security team. This provides a secure and more convenient communication method for both parties. Electronic communication reduces the amount of paper being used, reducing costs and our environmental impact.

To access the platform, customers need to register with Isle of Man Government online services and set up a Social Security account. Anyone who is not yet registered can do so at gov.im/onlineservices.

Once registered, customers will instantly be able to access the online portal and the new messaging platform. The process involves an identity check to enable people to see data already held against their record and applicants should have their National Insurance number to hand.

Online Incapacity Benefit applications were launched last year. This new service is part of a longer term project to modernise the delivery of Social Security services. Other services will follow in the future.

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, Treasury Member with responsibility for Social Security, said:

‘I am pleased to see that this user-friendly digital service is now available for Social Security service users. It will make it easier to send information through to the benefits team as well as being more efficient and environmentally friendly. Don’t worry if you can’t access it, as the usual routes of providing information still exist. ‘I look forward to seeing the applications for Income Support, Employed Person’s Allowance and Jobseeker’s Allowance available through the Digital portal in the near future.’

For further information, visit the FAQ page or contact the Social Security Team on socialsecurity@gov.im or call +44 1624 685656.

Support is also available at the public counter in Markwell House, Douglas, Monday - Friday between 9am and 1pm.