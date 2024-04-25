Financial Sanctions: Iran

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries under the Iran Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2023 [S.I. 2023/1376]. These Regulations impose financial, trade, transport and immigration sanctions to encourage the Government of Iran to comply with international human rights law and respect for human rights and to deter Iran from conducting hostile activity against the United Kingdom and other countries.

On 25 April 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

6 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze.

Individuals

ASJERD, Abbas Abdi

Name (non-Latin script): ی دبع سابع درجسا

Nationality: Iran National Identification Number: 45607362 Address: Tehran, Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0211. (UK Statement of Reasons): Abbas Abdi ASJERD is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: ASJERD is or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran by working as a director of an entity which is or has been carrying on business in the Iranian defence sector. (Gender): Male Listed on: 25/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/04/2024 Last Updated: 25/04/2024 Group ID: 16483





MOGHADAM, Seyed Mohsen Vahabzadeh

Name (non-Latin script): د ی س مدقم هداز باهو نسحم

Nationality: Iran National Identification Number: 42587662 Address: Tehran, Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0209. (UK Statement of Reasons): Seyed Mohsen Vahabzadeh MOGHADAM is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: MOGHADAM is or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran by working as a director of an entity which is or has been carrying on business in the Iranian defence sector. (Gender): Male Listed on: 25/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/04/2024 Last Updated: 25/04/2024 Group ID: 16480

Entities

ALVAND MOTORBUILDING INDUSTRIES COMPANY

Name (non-Latin script): دنولا ی زاس رتوم ح ی انص تکش

Address: No. 27, 1st floor, Shahid Mohammad Bakhshi Moraghar Alley, Ghaboosnameh, Bagh Saba-Sohrevardi Street, District 15, Tehran, Iran, 1588856641 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0214. (UK Statement of Reasons): Alvand Motorbuilding Industries Company (AMIC) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: AMIC is or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran by carrying on business in the Iranian defence sector. (Business Reg No): 606989 Listed on: 25/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/04/2024 Last Updated: 25/04/2024 Group ID: 16482



BONYAN DANESH SHARGH PRIVATE COMPANY

Name (non-Latin script): قش شناد نا ی نب تکش

Address: No. 27, 2nd floor, Shahid Mohammad Bakhshi Moraghar Alley, Ghabousnameh, Bagh Saba-Sohrevardi Street, District 15, Tehran, Iran, 1588856643. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0210. (UK Statement of Reasons): Bonyan Danesh Shargh Private Company (BDS) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: BDS is or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran by carrying on business in the Iranian defence sector. (Business Reg No): 103805 Listed on: 25/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/04/2024 Last Updated: 25/04/2024 Group ID: 16481



MOJ GOSTAR ASEMAN PARVAZ COMPANY

Address: Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0213. (UK Statement of Reasons): Moj Gostar Aseman Parvaz Company is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: MGAS is or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran by carrying on business in the Iranian defence sector. Listed on: 25/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/04/2024 Last Updated: 25/04/2024 Group ID: 16479



PISHRO SANAT ASEMAN SHARIF COMPANY

Name (non-Latin script): ف ی ش نامسآ تنعص وش ی پ تکش

Address: (1) No 59, Floor 4, Pezeshkan Trita Building, Kavoosh Alley, Kamyab Street, Shahrak Rah Ahan, Central Sector, Iran, 1498711318. (2) Unit 1, 1st Floor, Block A1, Milad Building, No. 24, Second Alley, Shahid Shokralah Mohseni Alley, North Persian Gulf Neighbourhood, Central Sector, Eslamshahr, Tehran, Iran, 1379616818. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0215. (UK Statement of Reasons): Pishro Sanat Aseman Sharif Company (PSAS) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: PSAS is or has been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran by carrying on business in the Iranian defence sector. (Business Reg No): 599557 Listed on: 25/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/04/2024 Last Updated: 25/04/2024 Group ID: 16484

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.