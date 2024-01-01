Treasury Minister welcomes further fall in inflation

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK has welcomed a further fall in the rate of inflation in the Isle of Man to 3.2% in March, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points compared to February as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI).

Dr Allinson said:

'Prices are now rising at their slowest annual rate since August 2021 and the unbroken trend of a falling inflation rate since the turn of the year is an encouraging sign.

'This time last year annual inflation stood at 9.2% which put considerable strain on household budgets. Lower inflation maintains the purchasing power of people’s money. It also brings stability and a better level of predictability, boosting confidence, which encourages spending and investment, fuelling economic growth.'