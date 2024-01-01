Childcare Credit Scheme backed by Tynwald

More parents will qualify for help towards early years education and childcare costs after a new scheme was backed by Tynwald on Wednesday.

The Childcare Credit Scheme 2024 will replace the Pre-School Credit Scheme, which had been in place since 2012.

The updated scheme will see more children qualify for help after it was extended to parents of children who turn three in the academic year in which they apply, as well as those who turn four. Eligible parents will qualify for a universal credit of £4,166 per child, per year, to use with a Government registered childcare provider.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The scheme is a key part of Our Island Plan, which aims to ensure children have the best possible start in life, including equal access to early years’ education and childcare. It is also a key part of the Childcare Strategy and one of the many ways Government is helping working families.’

Sarah Maltby MHK, Political Member for DESC, added:

‘A child's early years build a strong foundation for their future development – so access to an additional supportive environment during their formative years can help with development of important cognitive and social skills, which are the foundations of lifelong learning. ‘Increasing the provision to now include children at an earlier stage may help identify and address any developmental delays or learning difficulties early on, ensuring that all children receive the support they need to give them the best chance to thrive.’

A full list of FAQs for parents will be published on the DESC website shortly and applications for the scheme will open at the end of May.