Manx Care Mental Health Service becomes first to complete WRAP training on-Island

Congratulations to the first group of Isle of Man/Manx Care trained Wellness and Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) facilitators!

This is the first time the Integrated Mental Health Service has had its own advanced WRAP facilitators and has been able to provide facilitator training on-Island. The seven trainees included colleagues from Manannan Court, the Community Mental Health Service for Adults (CMHSA), the Older Persons Mental Health Service (OPMHS) and Experts by Experience, all of whom had previously completed their Level 1 WRAP training. These new facilitators can now provide WRAP Level 1 themselves.

More about Wellness and Recovery Action Planning (WRAP):

WRAP is an evidence-based personalised recovery plan that was developed over 25 years ago by Mary Ellen Copeland. She was motivated by her own personal journey, and WRAP was developed from her studies of thousands of people who experienced mental illness and went on to recover. WRAP is a personalised practical framework that assists in developing an effective approach to overcoming distressing symptoms and unhelpful behaviour patterns.

WRAP is for everyone:

The benefits of WRAP are not only helpful for people managing physical health conditions and mental health problems; everyone can use WRAP principles to achieve their goals and overcome challenges. Individuals can use WRAP themselves to manage stress and reduce the risk of burnout. Groups of people such as a team, a family, or an organisation can create a group WRAP to help people work together and achieve their shared goals. The benefits of WRAP include reduced symptoms of ‘common mental health problems’, increased hopefulness and quality of life, feelings of empowerment, and a greater ability to self-advocate.

WRAP courses are currently available through Recovery College, and once this programme is established there are plans to expand access to the programme in the near future, for example to colleagues across Manx Care.

For more information on WRAP visit the WRAP website, and keep an eye out for more courses on the Island as they become available.