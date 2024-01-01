Finance and marketing specialists sought for Steam Packet board

Two specialist non-executive directors are being sought to support the development of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

The Treasury is undertaking the recruitment process as sole shareholder and is aiming to fill the following positions:

Finance Non-Executive Director

Marketing Non-Executive Director

The successful candidates will help develop the effectiveness of the company’s governance structures, operational plan and financial management, and ensure the company abides by the highest standard of business conduct.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘The Treasury is eager to strengthen the existing board following a retirement with individuals possessing specific skills to help drive the company forward. The Government’s purchase of the Steam Packet in May 2018 has presented many challenges and opportunities, and a review has taken place that has identified where specialists can provide additional value.’

The roles' requirements and criteria have been published on the Treasury section of the Government website, and those interested in the post are invited to submit their applications by Sunday 5 May.