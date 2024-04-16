Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

095247C Sandbay Limited

096904C Hempton Limited

112685C KEEPING MUM PRODUCTIONS LIMITED

123691C MEADOWRISE LIMITED

129305C INTELECT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

130389C AM (MARCH 6) LIMITED

130390C AM (OCTOBER 6) LIMITED

130815C SPECIALISED ASBESTOS SERVICES LIMITED

133630C PPE MEDICAL PROTECTION LIMITED

134203C Tio Entertainment Limited

This 16 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.