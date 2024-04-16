Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 095247C Sandbay Limited
- 096904C Hempton Limited
- 112685C KEEPING MUM PRODUCTIONS LIMITED
- 123691C MEADOWRISE LIMITED
- 129305C INTELECT SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 130389C AM (MARCH 6) LIMITED
- 130390C AM (OCTOBER 6) LIMITED
- 130815C SPECIALISED ASBESTOS SERVICES LIMITED
- 133630C PPE MEDICAL PROTECTION LIMITED
- 134203C Tio Entertainment Limited
This 16 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.