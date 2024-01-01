UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man: Search for ‘Young Nature Champions’ begins

Young people in the Isle of Man are being encouraged to delve into the wonders of the natural world and share their experiences and observations in an exciting competition.

The Young Nature Champion, led by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, invites young people to connect with nature over the next six months and submit pieces of writing, short films or audio recordings of their favourite discoveries.

It will be delivered in collaboration with Love Tech Isle of Man, Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Ornithological Society, and Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT).

Winning entries will receive a unique nature experience, tailored to their interests, and lift the specially made Young Nature Champion trophy. Runners-up will receive MWT gift shop vouchers and there is also a prize of binoculars and a bird guide for the best bird entry.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘We live in a wonderful Biosphere with so much to see and do. This year we are expanding our annual writing competition to include exciting new categories for film and audio recordings. We would really like to hear and see the passion for the natural world from our young people and give them an exciting avenue to promote their creative expression. ‘There are so many options from a diary of a day at the beach to a film about a basking shark, or recording of birdsong.’

Graham Makepeace-Warne, MWT’s Head of Engagement, said:

‘One of our strategic goals is to inspire young people to explore the wonders of nature, fostering a lifelong passion for wildlife. The evolution of the competition into encompassing audio and video submissions is truly exciting. As an avid videographer, I anticipate seeing the diverse ways these mediums ignite the creativity of young minds.’

Participants are encouraged to get outside and explore the Biosphere during the spring, summer and autumn and must submit their entries before 1 November. People must be 21 or under to enter and all the details can be found on the Biosphere website.