Financial Sanctions: Sudan

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 3 entries under the Sudan Sanctions Regime.

The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/753) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the imposition of financial sanctions, namely the freezing of funds or economic resources of persons involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or a violation of international humanitarian law in Sudan; an attack against, or obstruction of the activities of diplomatic personnel; certain regional or international monitory and peace-support missions and mechanisms; obstruction of the delivery or distributions of, or access to, humanitarian assistance in Sudan; being responsible for offensive military overflights in and over the Darfur region; the provision of support for armed groups or criminal networks in Sudan; or any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sudan Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0483].

On 15 April 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Entities

AL-FAKHER ADVANCED WORKS CO. LTD

Name (non-Latin script): ةدودحملا ةمدقتملا لامعللأ رخافلا ةكرش

a.k.a.: (1) Al-Fakher Company (2) Al-Fakher Company for Advanced Business (3) AlFakher International Limited (4) Al-Fakher Advanced Business Company Limited (nonLatin script: ةدودحملا ةمدقتملا لام علأل رخافلا ةكرش ) Address: Sudan. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SUD0018. (UK Statement of Reasons): Al-Fakher Advanced Works Co. Ltd is an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020, through its involvement in action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan because of its central role in funding one of the main parties to the conflict, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in particular by conducting RSF’s gold export business. RSF leaders have generated millions of dollars through gold exports, which they have used to purchase weapons, including crew-served weapons and rocket-propelled grenades. (Type of entity): Wholesale of metals and metal ores (Business Reg No): 5087007192 Listed on: 15/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/04/2024 Last Updated: 15/04/2024 Group ID: 16464



ALKHALEEJ BANK CO LTD

a.k.a: (1) AL ROWAD BANK FOR DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT (2) AL ROWAD BANK FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT (3) AL-KHALEEJ BANK (4) Gulf Bank Company Limited (non-Latin script: ةدودحملا جيلخلا كنب ةكرش ) Address: 6th Floor, Albaraka Tower, 1 Al Qasr, P.O.Box 1800, Khartoum, Sudan. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SUD0019. (UK Statement of Reasons): Alkhaleej Bank Co Ltd is an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020, through its association with, support for and supply of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF, as a party to the conflict in Sudan, threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. Alkhaleej Bank Co Ltd is itself responsible for action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan because it has played a central role in funding one of the main parties to the conflict. (Phone number): +249183777222 (Website): www.alkhaleejbank.com (Email address): info@al-khaleejbank.com (Type of entity): Financial Company (Business Reg No): SWIFT/BIN KHJBSDKH / 5040942458 Listed on: 15/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/04/2024 Last Updated: 15/04/2024 Group ID: 16465



RED ROCK MINING COMPANY

a.k.a: Red Rock Ltd Address: Blok 9, Kafory, Khartoum, Sudan. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SUD0017. (UK Statement of Reasons): Red Rock Mining Company is an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (i) through its association with Sudan Master Technology; and (ii) Red Rock Mining Company is itself responsible for action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan because it has played a central role in funding one of the main parties to the conflict, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). (Phone number): +249 1203 47711 (Email address): info@redrocksd.com (Parent company): Sudan Master Technology Listed on: 15/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/04/2024 Last Updated: 15/04/2024 Group ID: 16463

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Sudan can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.



Further details of the sanctions regime related to Sudan and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.