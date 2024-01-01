Scientist becomes first Admiral of Manx herring fleet in 30 years

A distinguished marine scientist has been appointed ‘Admiral of the Manx Herring Fleet’ at a ceremony in Onchan.

The 420-year-old tradition has been reinstated after local fishermen started to catch herring in Manx waters again in 2023, thanks to new UK quotas, which it is hoped will lead to a commercially viable Manx herring fishery for the first time in 25 years.

Dr David Beard was formally appointed into the now ceremonial role by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at Government House on Tuesday.

The new Admiral said:

‘I am incredibly proud to take on this role which holds immense historical significance. It is a real honour. ‘The quota only became available due to the persistence and hard work of DEFA, particularly the Sea Fisheries Manager, Jack Emmerson, with the full support of Minister Clare Barber. I would also wish to recognise the efforts of the Manx fishing community in responding to the opportunity and catching the herring quota within a five-week period last summer. ‘This is co-management at its best and a further example of the sustainable management approach adopted by both Government and the fishing industry within Manx waters. ’

Traditionally, the Admiral of the Manx Herring Fleet was responsible for ensuring that the island’s farmers and boat owners followed the legal requirement to have their nets and vessels ready for the opening of the fishing season each year. They were also tasked with monitoring fishermen’s conduct at sea with any misdemeanours dealt with by a land-based Water Bailiff. At that point in history, the herring fishery was a largely directed activity, almost like a military operation, to ensure food security and economic prosperity.

Nowadays, the support of the recently reinstated Manx herring fishery is undertaken collaboratively between the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and the Manx Fish Producers Organisation (MFPO), of which Dr Beard is the Chief Executive.

However, much like the Admirals of the past, Dr Beard plays a significant role in ensuring Manx fisheries are sustainably managed by working with Government to ensure regulations are fit for purpose.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The appointment emphasises the significance of the Manx fishing revival in recent years. David’s appointment is symbolic of our efforts to preserve and sustainably manage our herring fishery, ensuring its prosperity for generations to come.’

Despite the herring fishery employing more than 2,000 people at its peak in 19th century, the Admiral’s duties slowly diminished and eventually ceased altogether. Although it was briefly revived in the 1960s and 1990s, nobody has held the role for more than 30 years.

Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer said: