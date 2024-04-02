Covid-19 Coronavirus

Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

Tuesday, 2 April 2024

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

  • 003295V SUBHADRA-YWNWA LIMITED
  • 004272V TRISKELION LIMITED
  • 012379V KEMPTON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
  • 015388V LOTSIE UNLIMITED
  • 015642V BALTIV UNLIMITED
  • 019429V Louder Limited
  • 019861V Triton Partners (Isle of Man) Limited
  • 020193V Worldbridge Ltd
  • 020651V Inanna Consultants Limited

This 2 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

