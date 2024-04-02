Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

003295V SUBHADRA-YWNWA LIMITED

004272V TRISKELION LIMITED

012379V KEMPTON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

015388V LOTSIE UNLIMITED

015642V BALTIV UNLIMITED

019429V Louder Limited

019861V Triton Partners (Isle of Man) Limited

020193V Worldbridge Ltd

020651V Inanna Consultants Limited

This 2 April 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.