Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

027320C Portland Management Limited

067479C Hango Hill Nominees Limited

083604C Pascoes Limited

115305C CORROPACK LIMITED

115657C NICK BARHAM (FARRIER) LIMITED

127906C SOUTHCOTE SERVICES (IOM) LIMITED

129114C REFORM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

132548C Equitbl Limited

133784C SAFER GAMBLING COALITION LIMITED

135634C Tourgis Limited

135795C EQUITY ASSOCIATES LIMITED

135872C Phoenix Care Limited

This 2 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.