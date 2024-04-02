Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 027320C Portland Management Limited
- 067479C Hango Hill Nominees Limited
- 083604C Pascoes Limited
- 115305C CORROPACK LIMITED
- 115657C NICK BARHAM (FARRIER) LIMITED
- 127906C SOUTHCOTE SERVICES (IOM) LIMITED
- 129114C REFORM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
- 132548C Equitbl Limited
- 133784C SAFER GAMBLING COALITION LIMITED
- 135634C Tourgis Limited
- 135795C EQUITY ASSOCIATES LIMITED
- 135872C Phoenix Care Limited
This 2 April 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.