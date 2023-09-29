Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

004996V SF ISLE OF MAN LIMITED

010048V Orkcalb Group (IOM) Unlimited

010049V KINSEALY INVESTMENTS (IOM) LIMITED

011889V HYDRO MOUSSE EUROPE LIMITED

011947V GREENSILL CAPITAL (IOM) LIMITED

015956V ATTICA LIMITED

017398V Greensill Capital II (IOM) Limited

017742V DAVID L SMITH CONSULTING LIMITED

019098V Black Coral Consulting Ltd

020357V Azure Damsel Limited

020358V Blenny Limited

This 29 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.