Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 004996V SF ISLE OF MAN LIMITED
- 010048V Orkcalb Group (IOM) Unlimited
- 010049V KINSEALY INVESTMENTS (IOM) LIMITED
- 011889V HYDRO MOUSSE EUROPE LIMITED
- 011947V GREENSILL CAPITAL (IOM) LIMITED
- 015956V ATTICA LIMITED
- 017398V Greensill Capital II (IOM) Limited
- 017742V DAVID L SMITH CONSULTING LIMITED
- 019098V Black Coral Consulting Ltd
- 020357V Azure Damsel Limited
- 020358V Blenny Limited
This 29 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.