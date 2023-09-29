Application for Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

030185C Mauve Investments Limited

042807C Riverbank Investments Limited

109880C MALESTROM LIMITED

120790C GLOBAL BETTING AND GAMING CONSULTANTS LIMITED

130838C Number 8 Consultancy (IOM) Limited

133187C Makers Isle of Man Limited

This 29 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.