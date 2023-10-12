Applications open for Manx charities to register for the International Development Small Grants programme

Applications are now open for the International Development Small Grants, aimed at supporting Isle of Man registered charities in their efforts to make a positive impact through international development.

The grant scheme encourages Isle of Man registered charities to undertake international development projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, predominately in countries ranked as Low Development on the United Nations Human Development Index.

Grants will support Isle of Man charities' international development projects over two years, and must align with the Government’s longstanding International Development Policy objectives, as agreed by the Council of Ministers, and at least one UN Sustainable Development Goal.

Charities can apply for grants covering 90% of project costs, ranging from £10,000 to a maximum of £100,000. The total budget allocated for Small Grants is £270,000 or £540,000 over a two-year cycle.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday 8 November. There will be an information session for interested charities on Thursday 12 October 2023. Charities can register by emailing internationaldevelopment@gov.im

Successful applicants will be notified in November 2023, with funding anticipated to be available from December 2023, subject to confirmation of governance requirements.

The International Development Small Grants have previously supported successful projects across the world, including clean water access in Ethiopia and the development of educational settings in Uganda and Nepal.

Guidance for the application process and application forms are available on the international development webpage. For further information, contact internationaldevelopment@gov.im