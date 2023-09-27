Manx Care urges members of the public to consider weather forecast when planning for tomorrow (27 September 2023)

Manx Care is advising the public to consider the forecasted weather when making plans for tomorrow, 27 September 2023. We would like to inform you that, at present, Manx Care services are intended to operate as usual. However, given the forecast, we urge everyone to exercise the utmost caution and take great care.

A Yellow weather warning is in effect, with the possibility of escalation to Amber on Wednesday 27 September 2023. This indicates an increased likelihood of disruptions, including travel delays, road closures, power cuts, and potential damage to property.

Please consider whether attending the Emergency Department is necessary at this time, or whether waiting until conditions are safer to get the support you need is feasible. However, anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment at the Emergency Department will receive it, and you should continue to seek treatment there as required.

Stay safe, and take care.