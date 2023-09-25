Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 3 entries under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 22 September 2023 the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List.

Amendments

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

AL KHUWAYT, Taha Ibrahim Abdallah Bakr

Name (Non-Latin script): طھإبراھیم عبد هلل بكر الخویت

DOB: (1) --/--/1965. (2) --/--/1966. (3) --/--/1967. (4) --/--/1968. (5) --/--/1969. POB: Tall 'Afar, Iraq Good quality a.k.a: (1) 'ABD AL-NASIR, Hajji [(formerly listed as)] (2) ABD ALNASR, Hajji (3) ABDELNASSER, Hajji Low quality a.k.a: (1) AL-KHUWAYT, Taha (2) KHUWAYT, Khuwayt (3) KHUWAYT, Mullah (4) TAHA, Mullah Nationality: Iraq Address: Prison in Iraq. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0186. (UN Ref): QDi.420. Former ISIL governor of al-Jazira Province, military leader in the Syrian Arab Republic as well as member and chair of the ISIL Delegated Committee, which exercises administrative control of ISIL's affairs. In custody of Iraq since 2019. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOLUN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-wework/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals Listed on: 20/11/2018 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 19/11/2018 Last Updated: [14/06/2022] 22/09/2023 Group ID: 13720.



AL-SALBI, Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahman

Name (Non-Latin script): أمیر محمد سعید عبدالرحمنالمولى السلبي

DOB: (1) 05/10/1976. (2) 01/10/1976. (3) 06/01/1976. POB: (1) Tall’Afar (2) Mosul, (1) Iraq (2) Iraq Good quality a.k.a: (1) ABDALLAH, Hajji (2) AL-AFARI, Hajji, Abdullah (3) AL-MAWLA, Amir, Muhammad, Sa'id, Abdal-Rahman [(previously listed as)] (4) ALMAWLA, Muhammad, Sa'id, Abd-al-Rahman (5) AL-MULA, Amir, Muhammad, Sa'id ', Abd-al-Rahman, Muhammad (6) AL-QURASHI, Abu, Ibrahim, al-Hashimi (7) ALTURKMANI, Abu, 'Umar (8) QARDASH, Abdullah (9) QARDASH, Abu, 'Abdullah (10) QARDASH, al-Hajj, Abdullah (11) SALBI, Abdul, Amir, Muhammad, Sa'id Low quality a.k.a: (1) AHMAD, Ustadh (2) AL-USTADH Nationality: Iraq Address: (1) Idlib, Syrian Arab Republic.(2) House 110, Street 704, District 704, Tall ‘Afar, Iraq (previous address). (3) Near Shahid Mazen Mosque and al-Khansa Hospital, Mosul, Iraq (previous address). Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0370. (UN Ref): QDi.426. Leader of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Mother’s name: Samira Shareef (سمیرةشریف) or Sahra Sharif Abd al-Qader (القادرسھرة شریف عبد). Height 170 cm, right leg amputated. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Arrest warrant issued by Iraq 2018. Reportedly deceased as of 3 February 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-NoticesIndividuals. Listed on: 22/05/2020 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/05/2020 Last Updated: [14/06/2022] 22/09/2023 Group ID: 13840.



RIDUAN, Nurjaman Isamuddin

DOB: 04/04/1964. POB: Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a: (1) ENDING, Hambali, Bin (2) HAMBALI (3) HAMBALI, Hambali, Ending (4) ISOMUDDIN, Nurjaman, Riduan (5) NURJAMAN (6) NURJAMAN [(BIRTH NAME)], Encep (7) RIDUAN, Isamuddin (8) RIDWAN, Isamudin Nationality: Indonesia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0278. (UN Ref): QDi.087. Senior leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Brother of Gun Gun Rusman Gunawan (QDi.218). In custody of the United States of America, as of July 2007. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-NoticesIndividuals. Listed on: 24/01/2003 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/01/2003 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 22/09/2023 Group ID: 7156.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will update the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.