Declaration of Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

005746V BLUE STRIPE LIMITED

009748V HALIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

011127V AMELIA VENTURES LIMITED

012233V SHELENA SAILING LIMITED

013121V J5 EMPLOYEE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

014013V LLC LIMITED

016203V ACUBI LIMITED

016629V CITRA LIMITED

016926V DEIMOS LIMITED

017319V WENCAP LIMITED

017387V KOREK INVESTMENTS LIMITED

017873V SUMMERHILL CONSULTANCY LIMITED

018834V WOLFLAND GROUP LIMITED

020087V Triton Holdings Limited

This 25 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.