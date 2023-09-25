Declaration of Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 005746V BLUE STRIPE LIMITED
- 009748V HALIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 011127V AMELIA VENTURES LIMITED
- 012233V SHELENA SAILING LIMITED
- 013121V J5 EMPLOYEE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
- 014013V LLC LIMITED
- 016203V ACUBI LIMITED
- 016629V CITRA LIMITED
- 016926V DEIMOS LIMITED
- 017319V WENCAP LIMITED
- 017387V KOREK INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 017873V SUMMERHILL CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 018834V WOLFLAND GROUP LIMITED
- 020087V Triton Holdings Limited
This 25 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.