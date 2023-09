The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

122332C LANYSH INVESTMENTS LIMITED

134434C Gain Market Limited

134647C Ramsey Developments Limited

135816C Viking Ventures Limited

This 25 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.