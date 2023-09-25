Deadline for submitting personal income tax returns is just over one week away

There is now just over one week to go until the 6 October 2023 deadline for the submission of personal income tax returns.

Submitting online is the preferred method for the majority of Isle of Man residents with more than 60% now filing their annual tax return using Isle of Man Government’s Online Services.

Visit services.gov.im to find out how to get registered for online tax services and the wide range of benefits it can bring. These include:

submitting and viewing a tax return online

receiving instant confirmation of a tax return submission

reviewing assessments and balance details easily and securely

making secure online payments

having income tax refunds paid directly into a bank account

The process is easy to navigate. Once a person is registered, online tax returns are already populated with salary and state benefit details, removing the need to look up and provide the information manually.

An animated instruction video has been produced to help people go through the process step-by-step. It’s available to view below and on the Isle of Man Government Youtube channel.

The Income Tax Division staff are available to offer support to anyone who wishes to submit their return online, either for the first time or perhaps if encountering problems along the way.

Paper returns can be put through the letterboxes located at the front entrance to, or on the 2nd floor inside, Government Office. If anyone requires a duplicate return, they should contact the Division immediately so that it can be issued and returned before the deadline.

If the Income Tax Division has not received personal tax returns for the year ended 5 April 2023 by Friday 6 October 2023, taxpayers will be charged a £100 penalty. If the return has still not been received by the Division by 6 April 2024, a further £200 penalty will be charged.

Even if the penalties are paid, the return must still be submitted and people may be prosecuted for failing to do so.

Should you need to contact the Income Tax Division there are many ways to do so:

Public Counters – open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday (temporarily extended to 5pm Monday 2 October to Friday 6 October)





Telephone – +44 1624 685400 – lines open Monday to Thursday – 9am to 5:30pm and Friday – 9am to 5pm





Email – personal and general Tax and National Insurance queries – incometax@itd.treasury.gov.im

Additional contact email addresses are available from the Income Tax webpage.