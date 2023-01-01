Lord Garnier KC makes recommendations to improve Island’s legal services

His independent review follows an earlier report and conclusions made by Tynwald’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee, on which Lord Garnier also provides comment.

The recommendations are aimed at ensuring high standards in the provision of legal services in the Isle of Man, as well as improving access for those interested in a career in law.

Lord Garnier was tasked with looking at the role of the Law Society, standards in the profession, the disciplinary process for advocates and the process of becoming a Manx Advocate.

In total, there were 32 recommendations made to the Isle of Man Government and the Isle of Man Law Society.

The recommendations range from improving access to the Manx Bar via regular reviews of how trainee advocates are assessed, publishing a detailed syllabus for the Island’s Bar examination and reforming the entry requirements for qualified lawyers from outside the Island, to improvement to regulation, such as the publication of a Code of Conduct for advocates and reforming the Advocates’ Disciplinary Tribunal.

Lord Garnier has said he hopes his report will encourage constructive new thinking and, where necessary and appropriate, reform.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said:

‘We are grateful to Lord Garnier KC for his report, which makes constructive criticism to help improve the unique and independent legal system on the Isle of Man. I am also grateful to all those who took the time to contribute to the Review process.’

She continued:

‘In bringing the Report to Tynwald for debate, I am keen to ensure that our consumers are protected while also recognising the need to support and develop the contribution that legal services make to our economy. Lord Garnier has noted some reform which is already underway. We will work closely with the Law Society to implement further reform and I will be urging the Law Society to take on board and expedite the recommended changes in the report. I hope to publish a detailed plan of action no later than the end of February 2024.’

The content of the review and the recommendations made will be debated at the October sitting of Tynwald.