Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

002792V MAESTRO MARINE LIMITED

005800V PRELTON LIMITED

006236V WOODKIRK LIMITED

008181V DRAKETOWN LIMITED

009885V GOLDSTONE LIMITED

010574V BROADWINGS SERVICES LIMITED

011478V 011478V Limited

012984V BLUE LAGOON PROPERTIES LIMITED

014526V ARYA LIMITED

014644V Cowdale Limited

014818V 014818V Limited

016532V QUAY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

016792V KIVALINA THREE LIMITED

018275V BATCH HOLDINGS LIMITED

019013V ScaleTap Ventures Limited

019388V Breakaway Limited

019638V Dtech Consulting Limited

This 22 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.