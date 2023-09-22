Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 002792V MAESTRO MARINE LIMITED
- 005800V PRELTON LIMITED
- 006236V WOODKIRK LIMITED
- 008181V DRAKETOWN LIMITED
- 009885V GOLDSTONE LIMITED
- 010574V BROADWINGS SERVICES LIMITED
- 011478V 011478V Limited
- 012984V BLUE LAGOON PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 014526V ARYA LIMITED
- 014644V Cowdale Limited
- 014818V 014818V Limited
- 016532V QUAY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 016792V KIVALINA THREE LIMITED
- 018275V BATCH HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 019013V ScaleTap Ventures Limited
- 019388V Breakaway Limited
- 019638V Dtech Consulting Limited
This 22 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.