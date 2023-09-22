Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

080744C 080744C Limited

080745C 080745C Limited

080746C 080746C Limited

115090C ADAM PINK LIMITED

123678C E B B DISTRIBUTION LIMITED

134927C Magnum Ventures Limited

122725C STERLING CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

134999C To Da Moon PCC Limited

126399C WAREHOUSE FITNESS LIMITED

This 22 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.