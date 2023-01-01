Work launched to explore benefits of developing housing association

The Department of Infrastructure is exploring the possibility of developing a housing association to manage its stock, which currently stands at 1,200 public sector properties.

The work is in its very early stages and will be progressed through discussions at Department level and with the Housing and Communities Board.

A housing association owned by the Isle of Man Government but operated at arm’s length could provide a number of benefits, particularly through separating the operational concerns of delivering day-to-day solutions for the community from housing strategy and policy.

An association would be free to access funding streams outside Government and, alongside a coherent and robust business plan, able to focus on national priorities. These may include the provision of key worker housing, subsidised packages for young families and first-time buyers, or new initiatives for those who need more support such as the elderly, homeless or those leaving the care system.

While work takes place to draw out the specific benefits, taking the process any further would firstly involve communication and consultation with stakeholders.

The Island’s local authorities have an important role to play in this area and the Department would seek their views on how joining or forming a housing association may or may not work for their specific communities.

Engagement would also take place with tenants in properties managed by the DoI through consultation on existing services and how they could be improved. Tenants will see no change to their arrangements while this process takes place.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said:

‘This is the start of an exercise to assess the suitability of a housing model which works well elsewhere, and may play an important role in delivering the aims of Our Island Plan. The topic will be the focus of a session at this week’s Isle of Man Government Conference and I encourage people to join us at the Villa Marina on Thursday afternoon to both find out more and to take part in a question-and-answer panel session.’

Tackling the Island’s housing crisis is a commitment within Our Island Plan, under the Building Great Communities theme, to ensure ‘everyone has a suitable and affordable place to call home and our housing stock meets the needs of our population now and into the future’.

Tynwald Members will be asked at next month’s sitting to receive the Housing Stock Options Report by the David Tolson Partnership Limited and support a consultation on the preferred option to better understand the implications of adopting the model. Once that has been completed, and before progressing further, the Department of Infrastructure would report to Tynwald with its detailed recommendations and project plan.