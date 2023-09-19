Government Conference to provide platform for discussion on challenges and opportunities facing our Island

The second Isle of Man Government Conference will be held this week, providing the opportunity to engage, share ideas and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing our Island.

The free event takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas. It’ll open on Wednesday with an evening session scheduled 6pm to 9pm — in response to feedback from last year’s inaugural conference — and continue all day on Thursday 9am to 6pm.

People are encouraged to join discussions across the two days on issues facing our community, particularly around the main themes of this year’s event: education and skills, finance and budgets, and housing and infrastructure.

Guest speakers will share their knowledge and ideas with presentations linked to the main themes, including:

Building Fiscal Resilience: International Perspectives — Gryphon CEO Jonathan Young has been at the forefront of financial and international trade, and will offer great insight in this area





— Gryphon CEO Jonathan Young has been at the forefront of financial and international trade, and will offer great insight in this area How planning can support place-making — President of the Royal Town Planning Institute Sue Bridge’s talk will offer a valuable insight into her experiences navigating the intricacies of planning, housing and communitydevelopment in the United Kingdom





— President of the Royal Town Planning Institute Sue Bridge’s talk will offer a valuable insight into her experiences navigating the intricacies of planning, housing and communitydevelopment in the United Kingdom Housing: A model for the future — Andy Roskell and Andy Chapman from independent consultancy DTP will talk about the merits of establishing a housing association. DTP provide high quality advice and support to housing providers across the UK

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘The agenda this year will provide the opportunity to engage with the community on a wide range of topics. Last year’s event was hugely helpful in setting out this administration’s intentions through Our Island Plan, and we’ve developed this year’s agenda to both provide updates and a platform for further discussions with the public. The evening session on Wednesday has been put in place in response to feedback from last year and will enable people working during the day to join us at the Villa Marina and get involved. I encourage anyone who wishes to watch the presentations on either day to come along and take part in the discussions and debates around topics of national importance.’

View the full agenda by visiting Our Island Plan website.

Anyone planning to attend can register their attendance for free at the same link, although people will be able to turn up on the day and register then.

A Business Breakfast hosted by Games Global will take place on Thursday 8am to 9am. Register for the free event with Games Global.

A Connect and Collaborate networking lunch will be hosted by Marbral Advisory midday to 2pm. Register for the free event with Marbral Advisory here.