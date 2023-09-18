Notice of intention to remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

007857V ZARLING LTD

008821V FLIGHT CREW ASSOCIATED LTD

009003V GRAFTON RECRUITMENT IRELAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

009062V NT SHARED SERVICES LIMITED

010332V GREAT HORIZON PROPERTY LIMITED

011167V MARINA POINT (IOM) LIMITED

011950V 187 KENTISH TOWN LTD

015096V SILVER ESTATES LIMITED

015178V PLEASINGTON LAKES REGENERATION LTD

016699V Pheasant Limited

017354V CRYSTAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

017678V EVSE HOLDINGS LTD

018998V COURLAND MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

020207V OMNIJU LINK LTD

This 18 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.