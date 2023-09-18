Notice of intention to remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 007857V ZARLING LTD
- 008821V FLIGHT CREW ASSOCIATED LTD
- 009003V GRAFTON RECRUITMENT IRELAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 009062V NT SHARED SERVICES LIMITED
- 010332V GREAT HORIZON PROPERTY LIMITED
- 011167V MARINA POINT (IOM) LIMITED
- 011950V 187 KENTISH TOWN LTD
- 015096V SILVER ESTATES LIMITED
- 015178V PLEASINGTON LAKES REGENERATION LTD
- 016699V Pheasant Limited
- 017354V CRYSTAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 017678V EVSE HOLDINGS LTD
- 018998V COURLAND MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED
- 020207V OMNIJU LINK LTD
This 18 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.