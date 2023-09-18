Notice of intention to remove a Company – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 273 (sub-section 3) of The Companies Act 1931
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to section 273 (sub-section 3) of the Companies Act 1931, that at the expiration of two months from the date hereof, the names of the under mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register and such Companies dissolved.
- 136336C Boarshaw Limited
This 18 September 2023 - Nick Cowell, Manager, Companies Registry.