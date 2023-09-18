Declaration of Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 000256V King LSC Limited
- 005419V ESTEL MARINE LIMITED
- 011107V STRAIT LIMITED
- 014378V DAKEN LTD
- 014385V MAKEN LTD
- 014387V RAKEN LTD
- 014388V SIKEN LTD
- 017888V Salesforce Worldwide Holdings Limited
- 019403V Winterfield Limited
This 18 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.