Declaration of Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

000256V King LSC Limited

005419V ESTEL MARINE LIMITED

011107V STRAIT LIMITED

014378V DAKEN LTD

014385V MAKEN LTD

014387V RAKEN LTD

014388V SIKEN LTD

017888V Salesforce Worldwide Holdings Limited

019403V Winterfield Limited

This 18 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.