Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

103911C ABACUS ADVISERS (NOMINEES) LIMITED

123172C M K COMMERCIAL LIMITED

124843C GLYN PHARMACY LIMITED

129129C OSSIAN LIMITED

130711C J5 HOLDINGS LIMITED

131679C A TO Z ADVISORY LIMITED

132521C HOME 2 HOME 2 LIMITED

134399C Mann Mining Limited

This 18 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.