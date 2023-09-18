Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 103911C ABACUS ADVISERS (NOMINEES) LIMITED
- 123172C M K COMMERCIAL LIMITED
- 124843C GLYN PHARMACY LIMITED
- 129129C OSSIAN LIMITED
- 130711C J5 HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 131679C A TO Z ADVISORY LIMITED
- 132521C HOME 2 HOME 2 LIMITED
- 134399C Mann Mining Limited
This 18 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.