Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 5 entries under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 15 September 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

AL-MAHDI, Saeed Montazer

POB: Iran Nationality: Iran Position: Iranian Police Spokesman Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0172. (UK Statement of Reasons): Saeed Montazer AL-MAHDI is an "involved person" under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran, including being responsible for, engaging in and promoting serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, as well as breaches of Iran’s obligation to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person’s sex, through determining and enforcing mandatory dress codes for women. (Gender):Male Listed on: 15/09/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/09/2023 Last Updated: 15/09/2023 Group ID: 16086. ESMAILI, Mohammad Mehdi

DOB: --/--/1975. POB: Iran a.k.a: (1) ESMAEILI, Mohammad, Mehdi (2) ESMAEILI, Mohammed, Mehdi (3) ESMAILI, Mohammed, Mehdi Nationality: Iran Position: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0174. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mohammad Mehdi ESMAILI is an "involved person" under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran, including being responsible for, engaging in and promoting serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, as well as breaches of Iran’s obligation to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person’s sex, through determining and enforcing mandatory dress codes for women. (Gender):Male Listed on: 15/09/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/09/2023 Last Updated: 15/09/2023 Group ID: 16088. HASHEMI, Mohammad

POB: Iran Nationality: Iran Position: Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0175. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mohammad HASHEMI is an "involved person" under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran, including being responsible for, engaging in and promoting serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, as well as breaches of Iran’s obligation to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person’s sex, through determining and enforcing mandatory dress codes for women. (Gender):Male Listed on: 15/09/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/09/2023 Last Updated: 15/09/2023 Group ID: 16089. ZAKANI, Alireza

Name (non-Latin script): زاکانی علیرضا

DOB: --/--/1966. POB: Iran Nationality: Iran Position: Mayor of Tehran Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0176. (UK Statement of Reasons): Alireza ZAKANI is an "involved person" under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran, including being responsible for, engaging in and promoting serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, as well as breaches of Iran’s obligation to secure the human rights of persons in Iran without discrimination including on the basis of a person’s sex, through determining and enforcing mandatory dress codes for women. (Gender):Male Listed on: 15/09/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/09/2023 Last Updated: 15/09/2023 Group ID: 16090.

Entity

ARVAN CLOUD

a.k.a: Abr Arvan Address: Zafar St, Africa Blvd, Tehran, Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0173. (UK Statement of Reasons): Arvan Cloud is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as it is or has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuses in Iran, including providing support for any serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran and being involved in the supply of technology to Iran which could contribute to any serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran. Listed on: 15/09/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/09/2023 Last Updated: 15/09/2023 Group ID: 16087.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.