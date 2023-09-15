Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

035446C Collisto Limited

074900C Manx Commercial Yacht Management Limited

103739C Whitebridge Accountancy Services Limited

117359C PARLIAMENT VIEW PROPERTIES LIMITED

121249C PCP PROPERTIES LIMITED

129305C INTELECT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

133639C COREFIX LIMITED

134883C Mannincare Limited

135594C Simply Pay Solutions Limited

This 15 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.