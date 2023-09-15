Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 035446C Collisto Limited
- 074900C Manx Commercial Yacht Management Limited
- 103739C Whitebridge Accountancy Services Limited
- 117359C PARLIAMENT VIEW PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 121249C PCP PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 129305C INTELECT SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 133639C COREFIX LIMITED
- 134883C Mannincare Limited
- 135594C Simply Pay Solutions Limited
This 15 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.