Views sought on current and future designs of Manx notes and coins

Manx currency designs are the subject of a consultation which launched today (Monday 11 September), including what people might like to see on notes and coins when they are redesigned.

Banknotes have not been significantly revised since the Isle of Man Government took control of their production in 1961. Coinage was most recently redesigned in 2017.

Feedback is sought from the Manx public, businesses and organisations on the current designs as part of an overall review, and responses will help inform any future changes.

People taking part in the consultation are being asked for specific ideas on what or who may appear on future note and coin designs, and to rank the following suggestions in terms of importance:

Local landmarks

Local nature

Historical events / social events of significance

Local artistry

Local person(s) of interest

Isle of Man achievements such as in industry, sport, arts, social issues / community issues to be proud of

The shape of the £1 coin is also a topic that’s up for discussion, specifically whether the Isle of Man should follow the UK by introducing a 12-sided version.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘The change of monarch provides an opportune time to stop and consider the designs used on all Isle of Man currency. The feedback gained from this consultation will assist with the changeover process, and help provide an important insight into the public’s views on Isle of Man currency.’

The consultation document is available to view on the Isle of Man Government's Consultation hub and may be completed electronically.

Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to treasuryconsultations@gov.im or by post to Investment and Banking, 1st Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 3PN.

The process will run for six weeks and conclude on Monday 23 October.