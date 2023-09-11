Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

001139V SUNROCK LIMITED

008264V CONTACT YACHTS LIMITED

009817V PRINCIPAL CONTRACTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED

009818V AML CONTRACTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED

009897V SP MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE LIMITED

012390V SMARTPAY EXECUTIVE LIMITED

014712V MDDV CONSULTING LIMITED

016032V CONTRACTING SCOUT LIMITED

016235V Domus Industrial I Limited

018109V PADURA LTD

020321V Oakland Holding Limited

This 11 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.