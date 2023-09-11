Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 001139V SUNROCK LIMITED
- 008264V CONTACT YACHTS LIMITED
- 009817V PRINCIPAL CONTRACTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 009818V AML CONTRACTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 009897V SP MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE LIMITED
- 012390V SMARTPAY EXECUTIVE LIMITED
- 014712V MDDV CONSULTING LIMITED
- 016032V CONTRACTING SCOUT LIMITED
- 016235V Domus Industrial I Limited
- 018109V PADURA LTD
- 020321V Oakland Holding Limited
This 11 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.