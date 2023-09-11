Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 013690C Ettington (Farming) Limited
- 100045C JAK VENDORS LIMITED
- 109772C LEX SCRIPTA LIMITED
- 117354C EZZARD LIMITED
- 119278C HA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 123338C TOYTONIC MARINE LIMITED
- 129888C BLACKBURN HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 130790C HORIZONS INDEPENDENT SOCIAL WORK & CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 133782C SPINGTON LIMITED
- 134301C Fidele Limited
- 135415C Intake Valeting Limited
This 11 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.