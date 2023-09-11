Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

013690C Ettington (Farming) Limited

100045C JAK VENDORS LIMITED

109772C LEX SCRIPTA LIMITED

117354C EZZARD LIMITED

119278C HA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITED

123338C TOYTONIC MARINE LIMITED

129888C BLACKBURN HOLDINGS LIMITED

130790C HORIZONS INDEPENDENT SOCIAL WORK & CONSULTANCY LIMITED

133782C SPINGTON LIMITED

134301C Fidele Limited

135415C Intake Valeting Limited

This 11 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.