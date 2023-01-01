999 Day honours Emergency Services

The Island’s Emergency Service workers are celebrated as part of the national ‘999 Day’.

As part of the special day, the men and women who provide those life-saving and emergency services are recognised for the exceptional work that they do.

Every day, the people in these services respond to every kind of emergency, from medical distress, fires and road traffic collisions to missing persons. Often working in difficult conditions, terrain or weather.

‘999 Day’, otherwise known as ‘Emergency Services Day’, has taken place in the UK since 2018.

This year the Isle of Man is also taking part, and local services being honoured include: the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, the Isle of Man Constabulary, the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, the Emergency Services Joint Control Room, the Isle of Man Civil Defence Corps, and the Isle of Man Coastguard.

As part of the celebration, a series of ‘behind-the-scenes’ social media posts have been shared on the Isle of Man Government’s social media pages. The short videos highlight the various services, what they do and how they engage with the public.

New Chief Constable, Russ Foster, appears in one of the videos. In an interview he remarked on the combined approach of Emergency Services on the Island. He said:

‘There’s a real strength in terms of partnership working across the Island, particularly with the emergency services…. When we are required to stand up resources and deal with major incidents, critical incidents, I think we work exceptionally well together.’

Minister of the Department of Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson said:

‘We are proud to join the UK in celebrating 999 Day, dedicated to honouring the hard work and commitment of our emergency services. I extend my gratitude to our emergency service workers, who work tirelessly to help keep our community safe. They are a fundamental part of Island life and 999 day allows us to recognise the contribution they make to our Island. I hope everyone will take the time to watch these videos and learn more about the vital part these services play on a daily basis.’

You can view all the videos on the Isle of Man Government social media pages and Isle of Man Government YouTube Channel.