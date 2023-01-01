Twenty four receive highest Duke of Edinburgh award

Twenty four young people from the Isle of Man have received their Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Gold Award at a ceremony at Government House on Wednesday.

All had completed a 12-18 month programme that included volunteering, learning new skills, physical activity and a gruelling four-day expedition. The award also includes a residential section where participants help an organisation or learn something, unlike the Silver and Bronze.

The young people, who all worked towards their Award with help from DofE Units registered with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Youth Service were presented with their Gold badges by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer.

The Lieutenant Governor said:

‘The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme is a fantastic way of empowering young people to learn new skills, gain confidence and support their community. ‘This year’s recipients have gained their awards by undertaking a very wide range of different activities, and I am delighted that so many have achieved recognition for their hard work at gold level. They are a credit to their families, schools and the Isle of Man.’

More than 600 young people from the Island are currently participating in either their Bronze, Silver or Gold.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award helps young people to acquire skills that are invaluable for adult life, whether it be in further education or the workplace – so it is fantastic to see so many achieve their Gold.’

Alison Barnes, DESC’s Awards’ Coordinator, said:

‘Although the Awards have been going more than 60 years they remain relevant. Participants learn about and practice teamwork and logic, learn how to overcome challenges, push themselves to achieve goals and grow in confidence to prepare them for life’s challenges.’

The Youth Service delivers the Award through secondary schools, voluntary youth organisations and independent groups. Participants must be 14 – 24 to take part and more information can be found on the Duke of Edinburgh's Award page on gov.im or the DofE website.