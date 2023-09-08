Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 000724V HYCO LIMITED
- 001981V TWL SERVICES LIMITED
- 006663V NEW WAVERLEY ADVISERS LIMITED
- 006964V AMBERNILE LIMITED
- 009550V APV CO 119 LIMITED
- 010832V DRAGON-UKRAINIAN PROPERTIES & DEVELOPMENT PLC
- 011368V BUSINESS GIANT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 011412V NEW WAVERLEY HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 012213V BISHOPSGATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 013794V Artisan Swanley Holdings Limited
- 014142V ARTISAN ABBEYHILL HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 014152V ARTISAN ABBEYHILL LIMITED
- 015847V ARTISAN CANONMILLS SENIOR LIMITED
- 015848V ARTISAN CANONMILLS MEZZANINE LIMITED
- 016278V Artisan Bristol Temple Quarter Holdings Limited
- 016648V SUNSHINE LIMITED
- 017865V ARTISAN READING HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 018435V NANDITA VENTURES INC
- 018472V Starfish Holdings Limited
- 020290V Trevally Investment Holdings Limited
- 020878V Trudo Technology Limited
This 8 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.