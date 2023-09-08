Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

000724V HYCO LIMITED

001981V TWL SERVICES LIMITED

006663V NEW WAVERLEY ADVISERS LIMITED

006964V AMBERNILE LIMITED

009550V APV CO 119 LIMITED

010832V DRAGON-UKRAINIAN PROPERTIES & DEVELOPMENT PLC

011368V BUSINESS GIANT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

011412V NEW WAVERLEY HOLDINGS LIMITED

012213V BISHOPSGATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

013794V Artisan Swanley Holdings Limited

014142V ARTISAN ABBEYHILL HOLDINGS LIMITED

014152V ARTISAN ABBEYHILL LIMITED

015847V ARTISAN CANONMILLS SENIOR LIMITED

015848V ARTISAN CANONMILLS MEZZANINE LIMITED

016278V Artisan Bristol Temple Quarter Holdings Limited

016648V SUNSHINE LIMITED

017865V ARTISAN READING HOLDINGS LIMITED

018435V NANDITA VENTURES INC

018472V Starfish Holdings Limited

020290V Trevally Investment Holdings Limited

020878V Trudo Technology Limited

This 8 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.