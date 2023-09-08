Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 027613C Whiton Investments Limited
- 034562C Wickall Limited
- 040769C Zorane Limited
- 047528C Ripon Limited
- 058340C Blunsdon Trading Limited
- 059571C Algaida Bar Title Limited
- 096904C Hempton Limited
- 101412C Ryemeadow Limited
- 102026C HAWKSKY PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 110266C MANX TECHNOLOGY GROUP (SOLUTIONS) LIMITED
- 116489C CROSSVALE LIMITED
- 118192C MANX E-GAMING ASSOCIATION LIMITED
- 118335C MEADOW DAWN LIMITED
- 121434C QUILTING MATTERS (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
- 130668C CARIAD CAPITAL LIMITED
- 132067C Coppock's Car Care Limited
- 132239C ELFIN COURT MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
- 133186C AUTOMATED TRADING SYSTEMS LIMITED
- 133798C POP EVENTS (ITTY BITTY PHOTOBOX) LIMITED
- 134792C Maughold Holdings Limited
- 135528C Ganda Mo Ltd
- 135578C Kerrowtun Limited
- 135632C Landsdowne House Limited
- 135796C Sound Rig (IOM) Limited
- 135852C Indigo Hive Limited
- 135860C Blue Koala Limited
- 135899C Tekaida iOM Limited
- 136059C Master Media Group Limited
This 8 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.