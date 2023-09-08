Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

027613C Whiton Investments Limited

034562C Wickall Limited

040769C Zorane Limited

047528C Ripon Limited

058340C Blunsdon Trading Limited

059571C Algaida Bar Title Limited

096904C Hempton Limited

101412C Ryemeadow Limited

102026C HAWKSKY PROPERTIES LIMITED

110266C MANX TECHNOLOGY GROUP (SOLUTIONS) LIMITED

116489C CROSSVALE LIMITED

118192C MANX E-GAMING ASSOCIATION LIMITED

118335C MEADOW DAWN LIMITED

121434C QUILTING MATTERS (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

130668C CARIAD CAPITAL LIMITED

132067C Coppock's Car Care Limited

132239C ELFIN COURT MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

133186C AUTOMATED TRADING SYSTEMS LIMITED

133798C POP EVENTS (ITTY BITTY PHOTOBOX) LIMITED

134792C Maughold Holdings Limited

135528C Ganda Mo Ltd

135578C Kerrowtun Limited

135632C Landsdowne House Limited

135796C Sound Rig (IOM) Limited

135852C Indigo Hive Limited

135860C Blue Koala Limited

135899C Tekaida iOM Limited

136059C Master Media Group Limited

This 8 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.