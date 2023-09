Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

001832V V.COMPANIES LIMITED

002883V PORTOFINO LIMITED

008311V MOREOF BERRYHILL LIMITED

008920V KILMAINE LIMITED

010435V ANTILLES MARINE LIMITED

012386V BERRYHILL LIMITED

014148V LEONIE II LIMITED

014222V Domus Retail I Limited

015687V K-TECH DESIGNS

016416V Domus Logistics I Limited

016425V Domus Logistics II Limited

016646V Domus Logistics III Limited

016960V Domus Logistics IV Limited

017268V Domus Industrial II Limited

017394V Domus Logistics V Limited

017545V Domus Logistics VI Limited

017965V Domus Logistics VII Limited

018149V Domus Industrial III Limited

018152V Domus Logistics IX Limited

018193V Domus Logistics X Limited

019111V Mana Racing Limited

019232V Domus Industrial IV Limited

019268V Domus Industrial V Limited

This 5 September 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.