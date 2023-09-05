Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 002495C Delamere Estates Limited
- 027238C Lanztitle Limited
- 089071C Hambali Investments Limited
- 089408C Foxton Trading Limited
- 106691C T-AIR SERVICES LIMITED
- 113518C CARYS COMPANY LIMITED
- 117097C WALBROOK (IOM) NOMINEES (NO.23) LIMITED
- 117256C HOPELAND SERVICES LIMITED
- 124543C GRAYTHORPE LIMITED
- 126355C BODYHELIX LIMITED
- 130135C STRIKER LIMITED
- 130283C MUSTARD SPORTS LIMITED
- 131438C SCOREMAPS LIMITED
- 131584C ZA LH Ltd
- 132243C GRH (KNIGHTS WOOD) LIMITED
- 132789C KINGFINITY LIMITED
- 133609C PJD HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 134118C RAV Solutions Limited
- 135335C Multi Car Auto Limited
- 135552C Inversus IOM Limited
This 5 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.