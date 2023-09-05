Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

002495C Delamere Estates Limited

027238C Lanztitle Limited

089071C Hambali Investments Limited

089408C Foxton Trading Limited

106691C T-AIR SERVICES LIMITED

113518C CARYS COMPANY LIMITED

117097C WALBROOK (IOM) NOMINEES (NO.23) LIMITED

117256C HOPELAND SERVICES LIMITED

124543C GRAYTHORPE LIMITED

126355C BODYHELIX LIMITED

130135C STRIKER LIMITED

130283C MUSTARD SPORTS LIMITED

131438C SCOREMAPS LIMITED

131584C ZA LH Ltd

132243C GRH (KNIGHTS WOOD) LIMITED

132789C KINGFINITY LIMITED

133609C PJD HOLDINGS LIMITED

134118C RAV Solutions Limited

135335C Multi Car Auto Limited

135552C Inversus IOM Limited

This 5 September 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.