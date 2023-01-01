Comprehensive independent RSE report published

The independent report into the relationships and sex education (RSE) curriculum taught at Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) High School has been made public.

It follows a careful and essential redaction process needed to protect the anonymity of the parents, teachers and other stakeholders who gave up their time to contribute.

The comprehensive 50-page report recommends that RSE lessons should resume, but calls for better communication with parents and specialist training for teachers to be in place first.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The Department of Education, Sport and Culture has taken immediate action to address the findings.’

She continued:

‘I would like to again thank all the parents, teachers and officers who have contributed their time. We will work with schools to ensure that necessary changes are made and a clear plan is developed to inform the most appropriate way forward to resume delivery of RSE in early 2024.’

The RSE curriculum, which was introduced in secondary schools in September 2020, remains on hold.

The RSE report can be found at DESC's homepage.