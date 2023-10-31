Financial Sanctions: Myanmar

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries under the Myanmar Sanctions Regime.

The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/496) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in undermining democracy, the rule of law or good governance in Myanmar; the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar; the commission of, or the obstruction of an independent investigation into, a serious human rights violation or abuse in Myanmar; the commission of a violation of international humanitarian law in Myanmar; the obstruction of a humanitarian assistance activity in Myanmar; any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability or security of Myanmar. The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 extend to the Isle of Man by the Myanmar (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2021 (S.I. 2021/529).

On 31 October 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITIONS

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

HTOO HTET TAY ZA

DOB: 24/01/1993. a.k.a: HTOO HTET TAYZA Nationality: Myanmar Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0071. (UK Statement of Reasons): Htoo Htet Tay Za has been involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar through the supply to Myanmar of restricted goods and/or restricted technology, and/or of material related to such goods or technology; and through making available funds or other economic resources to the Myanmar security forces. Namely, through his role as having been a director of Htoo Group of Companies. (Gender): Male Listed on: 31/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/10/2023 Last Updated: 31/10/2023 Group ID: 16188.



KYAW MIN OO

DOB: 18/01/1982. Nationality: Myanmar Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0074. (UK Statement of Reasons): Kyaw Min Oo has been involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar through the supply to Myanmar of restricted goods and/or restricted technology, and/or of material related to such goods or technology. Namely, through his role as director of Sky Aviator Company Limited. (Gender): Male Listed on: 31/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/10/2023 Last Updated: 31/10/2023 Group ID: 16191.



MYO THITSAR

DOB: 24/11/1972. Nationality: Myanmar National Identification Number: 12/BAHANA(N)002332 Address: Waizayander Road, NO15, Ngwe Kyar Yan Quarter, South Okkalapa Township, Yangon, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0073. (UK Statement of Reasons): Myo Thitsar has been involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar through the supply to Myanmar of restricted goods and/or restricted technology, and/or of material related to such goods or technology. Namely, through her role as having been Head of Department, Procurement & Supply of Dynasty International. (Gender): Female Listed on: 31/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/10/2023 Last Updated: 31/10/2023 Group ID: 16190.



PYE PHYO TAY ZA

DOB: 29/01/1987. a.k.a: (1) NYE PHYO TAY ZA (2) PYAE PHYO TAY ZA (3) PYE PHYO TAYZA Nationality: Myanmar Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0072. (UK Statement of Reasons): Pye Phyo Tay Za has been involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar through the supply to Myanmar of restricted goods and/or restricted technology, and/or of material related to such goods or technology; and through making available funds or other economic resources to the Myanmar security forces. Namely, through his role in Myanmar Avia Services, Yangon Aircraft Engineering Company Limited and Htoo Group of Companies. (Gender): Male Listed on: 31/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/10/2023 Last Updated: 31/10/2023 Group ID: 16189.



SIT TAING AUNG

DOB: 13/11/1971. a.k.a: SITT TAING AUNG Nationality: Myanmar National Identification Number: 1/MAKANA(N)051451 Address: No. 56, 5th Floor, Kabaraye Pagoda Road, 7 Ward, Yankin Township, Yangon, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0069. (UK Statement of Reasons): Sit Taing Aung has been involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar through the supply to Myanmar of restricted goods and/or restricted technology, and/or of material related to such goods or technology, namely through his role as director of Yatanarpon Aviation Services and his work with Mottama Holdings. (Phone number):(+95-9) 860 1115 (Gender): Male Listed on: 31/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/10/2023 Last Updated: 31/10/2023 Group ID: 16186.

Entity

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF ENTREPRENEUR SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED

a.k.a: (1) IGE (2) International Group of Entrepreneur Address: No. 36-G, 37-, Level-20, Office Tower (2), Time City, Kyun Taw Street, Hantharwaddy Road, Kamayut Township, Yangon, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MYA0075. (UK Statement of Reasons):International Group of Entrepreneur Services Company Limited has been involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar through making available funds or other economic resources to the Myanmar security forces. (Phone number):+95 77511 1112 (Email address):corpsecretarial@igeygn.com Listed on: 31/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/10/2023 Last Updated: 31/10/2023 Group ID: 16192.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Myanmar and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.