Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 002603V TRYM SHIPPING LIMITED
- 007473V TEMPLEMORE LIMITED
- 016532V QUAY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 018044V SHIMSHON PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 018275V BATCH HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 018437V HONIKURA CORPORATION
- 019013V ScaleTap Ventures Limited
This 30 October 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.