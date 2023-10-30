Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

002603V TRYM SHIPPING LIMITED

007473V TEMPLEMORE LIMITED

016532V QUAY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

018044V SHIMSHON PROPERTIES LIMITED

018275V BATCH HOLDINGS LIMITED

018437V HONIKURA CORPORATION

019013V ScaleTap Ventures Limited

This 30 October 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.