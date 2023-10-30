Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 30 October 2023

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 002603V TRYM SHIPPING LIMITED
  • 007473V TEMPLEMORE LIMITED
  • 016532V QUAY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
  • 018044V SHIMSHON PROPERTIES LIMITED
  • 018275V BATCH HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 018437V HONIKURA CORPORATION
  • 019013V ScaleTap Ventures Limited

This 30 October 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.

