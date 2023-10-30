Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

132551C MANX TENTS LTD

048772C ATHERTON DUTNALL LIMITED

132239C ELFIN COURT MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

132506C WiSco Ltd

133894C GMS Limited

134792C Maughold Holdings Limited

135442C Great Altcar Limited

This 30 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.