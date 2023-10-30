Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 30 October 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 132551C MANX TENTS LTD
  • 048772C ATHERTON DUTNALL LIMITED
  • 132239C ELFIN COURT MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
  • 132506C WiSco Ltd
  • 133894C GMS Limited
  • 134792C Maughold Holdings Limited
  • 135442C Great Altcar Limited

This 30 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

