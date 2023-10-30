Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 132551C MANX TENTS LTD
- 048772C ATHERTON DUTNALL LIMITED
- 132239C ELFIN COURT MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
- 132506C WiSco Ltd
- 133894C GMS Limited
- 134792C Maughold Holdings Limited
- 135442C Great Altcar Limited
This 30 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.