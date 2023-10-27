Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

004589V PAKATOA LIMITED

006941V SNAE LIMITED

010527V VILAKAZI LIMITED

011696V TILLAMET LIMITED

014668V CANN LIMITED

015714V ISLAND JET LIMITED

016048V 2048 LIMITED

018636V CSquare Limited

018637V BCRE Holdings Limited

019174V Catalys Holdings (IOM) Limited

019839V 12 Rays Limited

This 27 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.