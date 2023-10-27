Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 004589V PAKATOA LIMITED
- 006941V SNAE LIMITED
- 010527V VILAKAZI LIMITED
- 011696V TILLAMET LIMITED
- 014668V CANN LIMITED
- 015714V ISLAND JET LIMITED
- 016048V 2048 LIMITED
- 018636V CSquare Limited
- 018637V BCRE Holdings Limited
- 019174V Catalys Holdings (IOM) Limited
- 019839V 12 Rays Limited
This 27 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.