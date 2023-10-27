Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

019205C Aeolus Limited

086861C Lalvani Limited

088403C Bel Limited

088404C Durel Limited

109424C LIBRAN DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

112632C EALDGYTH LIMITED

112633C GODWINSON LIMITED

114487C JESTEND LIMITED

122585C CCD UNLIMITED

125066C RCP UNLIMITED

125578C SHYLLUCA LIMITED

126323C NASALMATE LIMITED

127986C ERUVAN PROPERTIES LIMITED

129002C XEAD AVIATION IOM LIMITED

132523C Black Dog Screen Printing Limited

133261C CUBE SERVICE LIMITED

133328C MERRION PARTNERS LIMITED

135749C Manx Strategic Investments Holding Limited

135764C Dot Limited

135805C By Colony (IOM) Limited

This 27 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.