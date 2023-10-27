Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 019205C Aeolus Limited
- 086861C Lalvani Limited
- 088403C Bel Limited
- 088404C Durel Limited
- 109424C LIBRAN DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 112632C EALDGYTH LIMITED
- 112633C GODWINSON LIMITED
- 114487C JESTEND LIMITED
- 122585C CCD UNLIMITED
- 125066C RCP UNLIMITED
- 125578C SHYLLUCA LIMITED
- 126323C NASALMATE LIMITED
- 127986C ERUVAN PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 129002C XEAD AVIATION IOM LIMITED
- 132523C Black Dog Screen Printing Limited
- 133261C CUBE SERVICE LIMITED
- 133328C MERRION PARTNERS LIMITED
- 135749C Manx Strategic Investments Holding Limited
- 135764C Dot Limited
- 135805C By Colony (IOM) Limited
This 27 October 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.