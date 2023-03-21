Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 2 entries under the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 (S.D. 2020/0504).

On 26 October 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

The following entries have been amended on the Consolidated List and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

KONDRATYEV, Veniamin Ivanovich

Name (non-Latin script): Вениамин Иванович Кондратьев

DOB: [09/01/1970.] 01/09/1970 Nationality: Russia Position: Governor of Krasnodar Territory Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1680. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Veniamin Ivanovich KONDRATYEV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because KONDRATYEV is a regional governor. Specifically, KONDRATYEV is Governor of Krasnodar Territory. (Gender):Male Listed on: 30/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/11/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 26/10/2023 Group ID: 15655.



KONDRATYUK, Nikolai Fyodorovna

Name (non-Latin script): Николай Фёдорович КОНДРАТЮК

DOB: 07/11/1957. POB: Russia a.k.a: KONDRATYUK, Nikolai Fyodorovich Address: 26 Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street, Moscow, Russia, 103426. Position: Member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1010. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Member of the Federation Council of Russia who voted in favour of and/or expressed support for Federal Law No. 75577-8 'On the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People's Republic' and/or Federal Law No. 75578-8 'On the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic'. In so doing, the member endorsed President Putin’s decision to recognise the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic as independent states, thereby providing support for policies and/or 6 actions which destabilise Ukraine and/or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. Listed on: 15/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/03/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 26/10/2023 Group ID: 14961.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.