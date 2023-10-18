Financial Sanctions: Iran (Nuclear)

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 3 entries and correction of 1 entry under the Iran (Nuclear) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/461) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for the proliferation or development of nuclear weapons in, or for use in, Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Nuclear) (Application) Regulations 2020 (S.D. 2020/0477).

On 26 October 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

The following entries have been amended on the Consolidated List and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Entities

FARASAKHT INDUSTRIES

Address: Kilometer 28, Esfahan[-Tehran] Freeway, Shahin Shahr, Esfahan, Tehran, Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0228. (UK Statement of Reasons):Farasakht Industries is an 'involved person' within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Farasakht Industries is associated with a person, Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA), who is or has been involved in the supply to Iran of restricted goods or restricted technology, or in providing financial services relating to such supply and is or has been involved in assisting the contravention or circumvention of any relevant provision. Listed on: 18/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 18/10/2023 Last Updated: [18/10/2023] 26/10/2023 Group ID: 16114.



IMENSAZAN CONSULTANT ENGINEERS INSTITUTE (ICEI)

a.k.a: (1) ICEI (2) Imen Sazan Consulting Engineers (3) Imen Sazan Consulting Ins (4) Imensazan Co. Eng. (5) Imensazan Consultant Engineers Institute (6) Imensazan Consulting Eng. (7) Imensazen Consultant Engineers Address: No 5/1, Niroo Alley, [Padegan-e-VPrimary Name Variationsr Street] Padegan-e-Valiasr Street, Sepah Square, Tehran, Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0235. (UK Statement of Reasons): Imensazan Consultant Engineers Institute is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. ICEI is or has been responsible for, engaged in, provided support for, or promoted, or facilitated, a relevant nuclear activity, specifically, the proliferation or development of nuclear weapons in, or for use in, Iran. Listed on: 18/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 18/10/2023 Last Updated: [18/10/2023] 26/10/2023 Group ID: 16121.



RAHAB ENGINEERING INSTITUTE

Name (non-Latin script): رهاب مهندسی موسسه a.k.a: (1) Rahab Institute (2) Rahab (3) Rahsaz Institute Address: Ghorb-e Ghaem Building, [VPrimary Name Variationsr St] Valiasr St, Azizi Blvd, Azadi Sq, Tehran, Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0255. (UK Statement of Reasons):Rahab Engineering Institute is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Rahab Engineering Institute is or has facilitated the proliferation or development of nuclear weapons in, or for use in, Iran, or an activity that could lead to the development of nuclear weapons in, or for use in, Iran. Listed on: 18/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 18/10/2023 Last Updated: [18/10/2023] 26/10/2023 Group ID: 16140.

Correction

The following entry has been corrected on the Consolidated List. This entry is sill subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

KETABACHI, Mehrdada Akhlaghi

DOB: 10/09/1958. Passport Number: A0030940 Passport Details: Iranian passport Address: AIO, Langare Street, Nobonyad Square, Tehran, Iran. Position: Director of AIO and the Head of SBIG Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0283. (UK Statement of Reasons):Mehrada Akhlaghi KETABACHI is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Mehrada Akhlaghi KETABACHI is or has been engaging in, providing support for or facilitating the development of a nuclear weapon delivery system in, or for use in, Iran. (Gender): Male Listed on: 18/10/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 18/10/2023 Last Updated: [18/10/2023] 26/10/2023 Group ID: 16168.



What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Nuclear) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.